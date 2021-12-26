‘You can say,’ Ricardo Pereira says following a challenge from Tyler Morton during a Liverpool match.

Following Tyler Morton’s challenge during Liverpool’s recent Carabao Cup quarter-final triumph, Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira claimed he is ‘feeling blessed’ to have escaped a second ACL injury of his career.

Referee Andy Madley gave Morton a yellow card for a tackle on the Portuguese right-back in the tenth minute of the game, and Pereira was forced to leave three minutes before half-time after he was unable to continue.

It’s probable that if VAR had been used during Wednesday’s cup match, the Liverpool midfielder’s punishment might have been escalated to a red card.

After a tackle involving former Aston Villa player Jack Grealish, Pereira suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in March 2020, the final Premier League encounter before the first lockdown, the 28-year-old spent the rest of the season on the sidelines.