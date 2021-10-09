Xur’s Location and Inventory in ‘Desitiny 2’ Have Been Revealed.

In Destiny 2, Xur has relocated to a new location where he will be selling costly exotic items for a limited time.

If you’re unfamiliar with Xur, he’s a roaming trader that appears on Bungie’s spacefaring live service on a regular basis. He’ll set up shop in one of three locations throughout the galaxy every Friday at 1 p.m. ET. He normally travels to the EDZ, Nessus, and the Tower in that order.

Regardless matter where he sets up shop, Xur will remain there until Destiny 2 resets on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET the next week. After this time has passed, he will be unreachable for the next 72 hours.

Given that he only stays for a few days at a time, keeping track of Xur’s continuous moves across the game world may be rather taxing. This is especially true if he’s trading weapons or armor components that you truly want, as his inventory is subject to change as frequently as his location.

As a result, The Washington Newsday will provide weekly updates on Xur’s location, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to deal with the merchant. As of October 8, here’s where you can find him.

For the weeks of October 8–12, where is Xur in ‘Destiny 2′?

This week, Xur can be found in the EDZ location of Winding Cove.

You have until 1 p.m. ET on October 12 to peruse his offerings. Xur will be pulled from the game until his next regularly scheduled Friday appearance after that deadline has passed.

This week, Xur has exotic items available for purchase.

While Xur’s inventory is always changing, he will always have at least four exotic things for sale.

There will very certainly be a weapon and three pieces of armor (one for each of Destiny 2’s classes). This is what he has in stock as of October 8: Telesto is a character in the film Telesto (Exotic Fusion Rifle) The Bombardiers are a group of soldiers who serve in the military (Exotic Hunter Leg Armor) Stand-Asides Mk. 44 (Exotic Titan Leg Armor) The Advice of Winter (Exotic Warlock Gauntlets) Xur opened his shop in Nessus’ Watcher’s Grave region last week. He was selling the Hard Light auto weapon, Sunbracers warlock gauntlets, Galanor Shards, and more. This is a condensed version of the information.