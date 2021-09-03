Xur Inventory and Location in ‘Destiny 2′ 3rd of September

Destiny 2’s traveling merchant Xur has teleported to a new location on the world on time. For the period between Friday, September 3 and Tuesday, September 7, this is where you may find him.

Xur is a Destiny 2 traveling trader who appears every weekend in various locations around the map and trades exotic items. Every Friday at 1 p.m. ET, he’ll arrive in a new place, offering a fresh set of items. There will always be at least one exotic weapon and one exotic item of armor in stock for each of the game’s character classes (of which there are three in total).

Many of Destiny 2’s weekly events and challenges will vanish when Bungie resets the game the following Tuesday (again at 1 p.m. ET). This will also happen to Xur, which means you only have 4 days to buy any item from him before he upgrades his inventory with a brand new one.

This website will continue to follow Xur’s regular movements throughout the map, so you’ll always know where he is. We’ll also keep track of what he’s selling week by week so you can make well-informed judgments about how to spend your legendary shards.

For September 3-7, Xur’s location in “Destiny 2” will be revealed.

The Tower Hangar, the Watcher’s Grave location on Nesus, and the Winding Cove section of the EDZ are all popular haunts for Xur.

Xur can be found in the Nesus location this week. At Watchers Grave, he was standing in the trees behind the boat. To find Xur, spawn at the Watcher’s Grave landing zone and head towards Calus’s barge, where he’ll be waiting on the edge in the extreme back.

This week’s available items include:

Several goods are in Xur’s inventory this week. As usual, there is one exotic weapon and three unusual armour components (one for each character class). The following are the details:

a harsh light (Auto Rifle) Forfeiture of Graviton (Hunter Helmet) Contraverse Hold Peregrine Greaves (Titan Armour) (Warlock Gauntlets)

Xur was stationed in The Tower’s hangar zone last week. He was selling Tractor Cannons, Knucklehead Radars, Doom Fang Pauldrons, Promethium Spur Legs, and other goods. This is a condensed version of the information.