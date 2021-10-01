Xur Inventory and Location for October 1 in ‘Destiny 2′

In Destiny 2, Xur has relocated to a new area and, as is customary, has completely refreshed his inventory. This website has produced the following instructions to assist you in locating the traveling merchant in his most recent location.

For those unfamiliar with Destiny 2, Xur is a nomadic dealer that trades exotic things and wanders across the game world on a regular basis. He’ll be at a different place every Friday at 1 p.m. ET, where he’ll be selling brand-new stuff for a limited time only.

Xur will not relocate until the following Tuesday, when Bungie resets Destiny 2 at 1 p.m. ET. He will briefly vanish from the game at this time, and you will no longer be able to buy any of his special things.

When Xur returns, he’ll have entirely changed everything in his catalog with completely different stuff. As a result, you’ll only have four days (from Friday to Tuesday) to look through his inventory before it’s no longer available.

For the weeks of October 1–5, where is Xur in Destiny 2?

This week, Xur can be discovered in Nessus’ Watcher’s Grave region.

He’ll stay in this spot until Destiny 2 resets on October 5 at 1 p.m. ET. You will not be able to communicate with Xur again until October 8 after this period has passed.

This week, Xur has exotic items available for purchase.

It’s always worth looking through Xur’s inventory because he frequently has rare items for sale. At a minimum, one exotic weapon and three exotic armor pieces (one for each of the game’s three classes) will be available.

Xur is selling the following exotic gear as of October 1:

a harsh light (Exotic Auto Rifle) Sunbrellas (Exotic Warlock Gauntlets) Galanor’s Shards (Exotic Hunter Gauntlets) Alpha Lupi’s Crest (Exotic Titan Chest Armor)

In general, Xur visits three places on a regular basis. He can be discovered at the Tower Hanger, Nessus’ Watcher’s Grave location, or the EDZ’s Winding Cove.

He was last seen selling the Merciless fusion rifle, Shinobu’s Vow hunter gauntlets, Wormgod Caress titan gauntlets, and the Apotheosis Veil warlock helmet at the Winding Cove.

