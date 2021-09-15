Xiaomi Unveils Its First-Ever Smart Glasses, Competing with Ray-Ban Stories on Facebook.

Xiaomi stated on Tuesday that it will introduce its first-ever smart glasses in the near future, a product that will compete with Facebook’s recently unveiled wearable technology Ray-Ban Stories.

The Beijing-based firm made the official announcement on Tuesday via a blog post on its website. The technology will go up against Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories, which allows users to shoot images with a single tap on the glasses’ side.

Xiaomi highlighted that its smart glasses would have a lot of functions and will be capable of doing a lot of things on their own.

“Through MicroLED optical waveguide technology, Xiaomi Smart Spectacles is capable of merging image systems and sensors into a subtle, regular glasses design,” according to the blog post.

Xiaomi’s Smart Glasses can show notifications and messages right in front of the user’s eyes. According to TechCrunch, the wearer can choose which notifications to display, such as texts and reminders.

The caller number will be displayed on the smart glasses’ screens when you make a call. For making and receiving calls, it contains a built-in microphone and speakers.

Xiaomi’s smart glasses can even discern languages. It includes Xiaomi’s own translating algorithm, which translates the language it detects in real time. According to The Week, the technology can convert Mandarin to English.

Xiaomi’s wearable technology not only has the potential to project an image up to the size of a small billboard, but it also has navigation capabilities. It offers the wearer maps and directions on its lens using Heads-Up Display navigation.

Xiaomi’s Smart Glasses weigh 51 grams, making them somewhat heavier than Ray-Ban Stories from Facebook. When the 5-megapixel camera is turned on, an indication light illuminates. At 2.4×2.01mm, the device’s display chip is roughly the size of a grain of rice.

Xiaomi’s latest technology will run on Android OS and be powered by a quad-core ARM processor. MicroLed is used instead of OLED since it has a longer lifespan and is brighter.

The device uses a monochromatic display solution “to allow sufficient light to pass through intricate optical structures,” according to the company. Pictures will not appear in a colored view as a result of this.

The Ray-Ban Stories, Facebook’s first-generation smart glasses, were released on September 9 in collaboration with Ray-Ban. The smart glasses from the social networking behemoth had a starting price of $299.

Xiaomi has not released any information about the price or release date of its new product.