Xbox Series X Restock Update for GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco, Newegg and More

Restocks of the Xbox Series X are expected to be scarce this week, as the hardware shortage continues.

A PS5 drop is rumored to be happening in the next few hours at GameStop, which means there’s a slim chance Microsoft’s system may be accessible as well.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at GameStop

A PS5 refill is slated for 11 a.m. ET Tuesday at GameStop, according to dependable industry analyst Matt Swider, with the Xbox Series X possibly being included as well.

It’s worth keeping a watch on GameStop just in case, as the console tracker’s sources seldom lead him astray, and his forecasts are always accurate. On that point, Swider has stated that if the replenishment does not take place in the morning, it may take place around 2 p.m. ET.

GameStop has been limiting next-gen console sales to its “PowerUp Pro” subscribers solely for the previous few drops. If this restriction still exists today, you can register for $14.99 for a year on the GameStop website.

Check out GameStop’s Xbox Series X resupply and Walmart’s Xbox Series X reload.

Last Thursday, Walmart had a very limited replenishment, but no new Xbox units have been released since then.

As always, you may acquire a console from one of the website’s third-party resellers if you’re ready to pay significantly more than the recommended manufacturer’s pricing.

We’ve seen specific Xbox units trade for close to $1,000 in prior updates, and this isn’t an uncommon event. For example, one is now available for $852.97. Unfortunately, this is one of the less expensive options available when dealing with scalpers.

As a result, we urge that you wait until the next official Walmart replenishment, which will most likely take place on a Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Check Walmart for Xbox Series X replenishment Antonline Xbox Series X

If you don’t mind whatever version of Microsoft’s console you have, Antonline’s website has had a few of Xbox Series S bundles available for the past week.

One of these (which includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) is now unavailable. This is a condensed version of the information.