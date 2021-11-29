Xbox Series X and PS5 Restock Update for Walmart, Target, GameStop, and More on Cyber Monday

The Xbox One X and PlayStation 5 are being restocked in time for Cyber Monday, according to at least one big retailer.

During the recent Black Friday discounts, next-gen consoles were frustratingly scarce, with only a few tiny restocks taking place at stores like Antonline. The situation was so bad that the Xbox Series S wound up outselling the more powerful pieces of hardware simply because it was more widely available.

Despite the fact that both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are over a year old, they are still extremely difficult to come by. This persistent shortage can be ascribed to a number of issues, including a computer chip supply chain issue and scalpers holding units and then selling them for exorbitant rates.

It’s possible that Cyber Monday may be one of the last chances to acquire either console before the end of 2021, thus being prepared for restocks will be beneficial. With that in mind, The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of where the PS5 and Xbox Series X are most likely to be found today.

We also suggest reading this guide (with insights from reliable tracker @GYXdeals) for ideas and methods on how to discover restocks before they happen, as well as how to enhance your chances of adding a console to your basket.

Monday is known as “Cyber Monday.” Walmart has restocked Xbox One X and PlayStation 5 consoles. For Cyber Monday, Walmart has verified that PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks will be available.

Both of these events will begin at 12 p.m. ET (or 9 a.m. PT) and will be exclusive to Walmart Plus customers. As a result, if you want to order a console from the retailer right now, you’ll have to join this premium loyalty program.

It’s worth noting that in order to be eligible for the next restocks, you must be a paid Walmart Plus member. This means you can’t get around the system by signing up for a free trial and then canceling it before it expires.

Walmart Plus is $98 per year (or $12.95 per month) and includes early access to sales like this one, as well as unlimited free shipping. This is a condensed version of the information.