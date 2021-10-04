Xbox Game Pass now includes seven new titles, as well as two free games from Xbox Live Gold.

After announcing a dozen new titles in September, Microsoft is still on a roll, confirming the addition of seven new titles to the Xbox Game Pass library this month and announcing two free games for Xbox Live Gold customers.

“Astria Ascending,” “AI: The Sominum Files,” “Marvel’s Avengers,” “Unsighted,” “Scarlet Nexus,” and “Mighty Goose” are among the latest Xbox Game Pass titles. Thursday, these games were added to the library, and Friday, “Phoenix Point” was added.

“Phoenix Point” was previously available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and was built by the same team that created “X-COM.” The base game is included, as well as four key DLCs and the upcoming “Corrupted Horizons” expansion.

The strategy video game is currently available on Xbox Game Pass as a day one release. Apart from “Phoenix Point,” “Marvel’s Avengers” and “Scarlet Nexus” are two of the most prominent games introduced to the Game Pass library this month.

Crystal Dynamics’ “Marvel’s Avengers” is a live-service title with a superhero-based campaign. Meanwhile, Bandai Namco Entertainment’s “Scalet Nexus” is an action RPG that was launched on June 24.

The game was rumored to be an Xbox Game Pass day one release, however that did not happen. It’s worth noting that “Scarlet Nexus” arrived on Microsoft’s video game subscription service quite quickly.

More new titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass later this month, according to subscribers. This includes the first-person shooter survival horror game “Back 4 Blood,” which will be released on October 12 for zombie aficionados.

“The Riftbbreaker” will be available on Xbox Game Pass on October 14, “Eternal Return” on October 19, “Echo Generation” on October 21, and “Bassmaster Fishing” on October 28.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download two free games in addition to the seven new games introduced to Xbox Game Pass for a limited period. These are the characters from Konami’s 2010 game “Castlevania: Harmony of Despair.”

“Aeero,” developed by Mad Fellows and released in 2017, is the other free-to-download game. These games are available to play for free, and they will remain in the player’s library even after they have been downloaded — as long as the player has an ongoing membership.