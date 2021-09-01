Xbox executives appear to be hinting at the release date of ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ on PlayStation consoles.

According to a recent announcement from Xbox officials, the launch platforms for Bethesda’s highly awaited title “The Elder Scrolls 6” may have been revealed.

Pete Hines, Bethesda’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, and Aaron Greenberg, Xbox’s General Manager of Marketing, appear to have announced the release date for “The Elder Scrolls 6.”

On Monday, Xbox officials took to Twitter to dispel reports that “Starfield” would also be released on PS5. After some of what Hines stated during the Bethesda Gamescom live stream was misinterpreted by fans as an indication that the space-faring game would also arrive on Sony’s new generation gaming system, the words surfaced.

“For November 11, 2022, Starfield will be released only on Xbox Series X|S and PC. On Xbox One and PC, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it right away. Greenberg tweeted on Monday, “I realize we’ve said it all before, and none of that has or will change.”

When a fan asked Hines on Twitter if he was implying that “Starfield” might be released on PS5 in the future, he replied, “No, that isn’t what I was implying.”

While Xbox execs blasted down reports that “Starfield” will be released on Sony’s gaming device, they also seemed to hint at “The Elder Scrolls 6’s” launch platforms. If this is the case with the space-faring game, the next iteration of “The Elder Scrolls” could take a similar path.

Most likely, “The Elder Scrolls 6” will be an Xbox exclusive, available only on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. In fact, GamesBeat journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb thinks the same thing about “The Elder Scrolls 6’s” launch platform.

“No,” Grubb replied to a fan’s tweet on the prospect of “Starfield” being released on PS5 in the future.

Also, Elder Scrolls 6 is set to be an Xbox exclusive..” “The Elder Scrolls 6” is still a few years away, but fans will undoubtedly learn more about the game after the release of “Starfield” in 2022.

Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have stated anything about the launch platforms for the upcoming chapter of “The Elder Scrolls.” However, given the size of “The Elder Scrolls’” audience, it appears like Xbox will capitalize on it, especially given the sum it paid for Zenimax. However, nothing is official just yet.

At E3 2019, “The Elder Scrolls 6” was announced.