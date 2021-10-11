Wyoming is the first state to implement blockchain filling.

The beauty of blockchain technology is that its capabilities are so diverse and sophisticated. There appears to be no end to what blockchain can achieve, from establishing cryptocurrency to managing supply chains to enabling safe voting.

Wyoming appears to have noticed this, as it filed a measure to make blockchain filing easier shortly after enacting a law making it the first U.S. state to recognize Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).

BLOCKS DAO is the first-ever legally registered DAO LLC, working closely with Wyoming politicians and the Department of State.

BLOCKS was created on the concept that blockchain should be for everyone, and is dedicated to onboarding traditional sectors onto blockchain through a system of progressive decentralization.

Enterprises are already seeing the great value that BLOCKS can provide, with insiders telling IBTimes that a number of ground-breaking agreements between BLOCKS and enterprise organizations are on the horizon.

If passed, this bill would use blockchain to create a filing system where businesses could report data to the government, such as earnings reports for taxation purposes. There is already a sense of dissatisfaction with the current bureaucratic system, which is slow and often inefficient, but blockchain technology has the potential to transform all of that.

Aside from that, the filing system would make use of APIs while yet ensuring user security. In comparison to typical centralized systems, blockchain is significantly less likely to experience security breaches or hackers due to its decentralized design.

While the government considers the bill in issue, qualified parties such as blockchain enterprises, experts on blockchain technology, attorneys, and others have been asked to provide input. This is especially essential because in the past, blockchain-related legislation has been passed without taking into consideration the industry’s unique conditions, and as a result, has harmed rather than helped matters.

This is also in line with the Wyoming government’s goal of establishing the state as a blockchain hub and attracting more companies to the state. Wyoming has a Blockchain Task Force that has helped the state adopt more than a dozen blockchain-related bills, including the recognition of DAOs as legal entities with the same rights as LLCs.

