With two new defenders and a Serie A swoop in the January transfer window, this is how Everton could line up.

The January transfer window is just around the corner, and Everton has already been linked with a number of new signings.

Rafa Benitez has had to contend with a depleted squad in recent games, with no game encapsulating his team’s woes better than the paucity of choices available against Chelsea last time around.

A number of key players are returning from injury, which will be extremely useful to the manager, but there is still work to be done in the winter window.

January transfers are difficult to come by since clubs are hesitant to allow specific players go in the middle of a season.

The Blues, on the other hand, are in a position where they will need to add strength and depth to their squad in the coming weeks if they are to make headway in the second half of the season.

Even though the transfer window is still a few days away from opening, a number of players have already been linked with a move to Goodison Park before February.

We’ve put together a lineup for Everton if three of those anticipated January newcomers join the club.

Everton do not require additional players in this position.

Jordan Pickford has continued to impress this season, most recently with a game-saving performance against Chelsea last time out.

Everton came away from Stamford Bridge with a hard-earned point thanks to his succession of brilliant stops against Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The England No. 1 has established himself as one of Everton’s most trustworthy players, and he has continued to progress into 2021.

In January, he won’t be replaced, so he’ll hold his spot in goal, with Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan providing seasoned backup.

Everton’s defense could see a lot of changes in the coming months.

Lucas Digne’s future has dominated transfer reports surrounding the club in recent weeks, as he was withdrawn from the squad against Arsenal and Crystal Palace due to a disagreement with Benitez.

The French international was forced to miss Everton's last match due to illness, although reports in recent days have suggested a possible swap.