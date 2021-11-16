With Trent Alexander-Arnold, England may have just done Liverpool a rare favor.

You’ve probably heard the classic video of Neville Southall insulting Michael Owen after he scored past a youth team goalkeeper.

“Well done, he’s 13,” Big Nev yells as he knocks Owen down a notch or two. It was difficult not to think about that clip as England thrashed San Marino 10-1 on Monday night.

Granted, its players are adults, but when the world’s fifth-ranked nation plays the 210th-ranked and bottom-ranked team, it’s difficult to take any of the match’s accomplishments seriously.

Trent Alexander-three Arnold’s assists, on the other hand, won’t have hurt him as the Liverpool right-back attempts to keep up his excellent run.

While the level of resistance meant that setting up three goals wasn’t as stunning as it would have been in the Premier League – which Alexander-Arnold did against Watford at Anfield in February 2019 – the range of approaches utilized was encouraging.

Trent set up Tyrone Mings for a set-piece header before delivering a long ball into the box for Tammy Abraham to score. Alexander-Arnold completed his hat trick with a lofted cross from inside the penalty box that allowed Bukayo Saka to bring England’s goal total to ten.

For the first time in his career, the 23-year-old has scored six goals in only three appearances for both club and country.

Alexander-Arnold set up both of Liverpool’s goals in their 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid, assisting Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, and then passed to Divock Origi for his consolation goal in the Reds’ 3-2 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

At the tail end of the 2018/19 season, Liverpool’s number 66 set up a goal in six consecutive outings, with a quickly taken corner being the undoubted highlight, and a pair of assists at Newcastle bringing his total to seven in just 510 minutes on the pitch.

But what’s more intriguing is the standard he’s set in his prior 38 Liverpool and England meetings.

