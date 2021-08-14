With This Satisfying Photography Function, Solve the ‘Martha Is Dead’ Murder Case.

Martha Is Dead, an upcoming Italian horror game, includes an in-depth photography simulator that allows you to take images of the game’s lovely Tuscany location.

What Does ‘Martha Is Dead’ Mean?

Luca Dalc, the film’s creator, describes Martha Is Dead as a psychological thriller with a few horror elements.

In the game, you’ll take on the role of Giulia, whose twin sister died mysteriously recently. You’ll conduct an investigation into a mystical entity lurking underneath a nearby lake, putting your life on the line to find out what happened. You’ll also have to deal with the dangers of WWII, as the story takes set in Tuscany in 1944.

This website chatted with Dalc about what makes Martha Is Dead so distinctive after sampling a large portion of the game. He discussed the game’s historical background, its relationship with the horror genre, and how its small production team was able to generate photorealistic visuals on a shoestring budget, among other topics.

‘Martha Is Dead’ allows you to take breathtaking photos of rural Italy.

One of the primary points we discussed was how the game’s setting sets it apart from many other horror games on the market.

Martha Is Dead lets you to explore the countryside environs of San Casciano in Val di Pesa rather than being stuck in a dismal asylum or a frightening settlement. To say the least, this isn’t your average location for a spooky ghost story. After all, you’re surrounded by lush vegetation, magnificent vineyards, and continual sunshine here.

Despite this, the contrast is really effective. Even when you’re out for a peaceful bike ride through the rolling green hills, the shadow of war lurks over every single contact, and there’s a general unsettling vibe that you can never quite escape.

In that vein, the game allows you to explore San Casciano at your leisure and provides you with a few side diversions if you need a break from the doom and gloom. Take a boat trip, go sightseeing in the countryside, or try your hand at amateur photography, for example.

Giulia's favorite passion is photography, and she brings her trusty camera with her wherever she goes.