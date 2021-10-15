With OnRamp, Bloom hopes to assist DeFi with compliance and moving beyond collateralized lending.

Bloom, a fast-growing blockchain business, has launched OnRamp, a new enterprise platform designed to assist DeFi in achieving compliance and moving beyond collateralized lending.

The Miami-based company, which describes itself as a leading blockchain solution for digital identity and reusable, verifiable credentials (VCs), is on a mission to change the way data is shared, stored, and used in order to protect user privacy, mitigate data breaches, and expand financial inclusivity.

“Through a decentralized infrastructure that is private, safe, financially inclusive, and consumer-controlled, we are revolutionizing global identification and credit.”

“Bloom’s aim is to give consumers and organizations throughout the world with improved data, identity authorization, and authentication,” the company stated.

Data breaches are becoming more common, with several prominent corporations reporting they have been victims of such attacks. LinkedIn and Facebook recently suffered a major data breach, exposing over 350GB of sensitive information. T-mobile had the similar problem earlier this year, when the data of nearly 50 million subscribers was stolen. These occurrences, as well as scandals like the Cambridge Analytica debacle, have occurred frequently enough that customers no longer trust firms with their personal information.

OnRamp allows businesses to securely obtain reusable, verifiable credentials (VCs) without forcing users to reveal sensitive information, reducing the risk of data leakage. This can help to restore consumer trust, which has been damaged over time as a result of cyberattacks and security breaches.

This is especially critical for a new industry like DeFi that is attempting to break into the mainstream. Given that some individuals are dubious of crypto and blockchain, this is likely to endear the business to the general public even more.

For businesses seeking KYC and AML compliance, Bloom’s new offering includes ID verification, sanction screening, and PEP screening. Other forms of identification include a phone number, an email address, and social media accounts such as Facebook, Google, Linkedin, and Twitter.

Enterprises can also use OnRamp to gain access to alternative data and improve risk assessment by gaining secure access to bank account activity, balances, and other financial indications. Traditional credit scores, utility bill payment history, and other other signals that could be useful in establishing creditworthiness are among the future integrations anticipated. The worldwide credit and loan sector has been heavily scrutinized in recent years, and blockchain could give an alternative by taking into account elements other than a standard credit score.

