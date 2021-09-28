With New Button Gradients and Meet Now Innovations, Microsoft teases a Skype update.

Microsoft released its latest Skype update on Monday, which includes new button gradients, Meet Now, and other features.

The software company gave details on the improvements it stated will roll out in the next months in a blog post published on Sept. 27. While some Skype users may be able to use the new capabilities right away, others may have to wait for the improvements to take effect.

The new bright themes are one significant enhancement. According to The Verge, users will be able to choose from a wider range of vibrantly colored button gradients, making it easier for those without avatars to distinguish between their chats.

Fluent Design icons will appear throughout Skype, and Skype mobile customers will see an enhancement to their side panel. Animated backdrops, call recording, live subtitles, and other features have also been introduced by Microsoft.

During a call, every participant will be displayed in a grid. Participants who do not have their videos turned on will also be visible. This means that in the main interface during an active call, the first person’s video will appear side by side with the videos of all other participants.

Users of Skype will now be able to customize what appears on their displays during a call. Together mode, speaker view, huge gallery view, grid view, content view, and the ability to show only callers with enabled video are all options available.

Because everyone’s connectivity is different, Skype users can choose to disable the video feed or conceal the audio-only participants.

According to Engadget, audio-only players can choose one of the background replacement images to avoid the screen being blank.

Those who do not have the Skype software on their devices can use Meet Now to make a short call without having to sign up or create a password. To join the call as a guest, they simply need to click the link to login online.

Microsoft stated that all future Skype updates will be compatible with all browsers. The IT giant also stated that it is improving the performance of Skype for Android crucial cases by 2,000 percent, while also working on a 30% improvement for Skype desktop versions.