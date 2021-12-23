With Jodie Comer’s Killing Eve gown and Cillian Murphey’s Peaky Blinders cap, Liverpool’s freshly rebuilt exhibition.

A newly renovated display at one of Liverpool’s museums honors the city’s “staggering roll call of trailblazing performers, singers, athletes, poets, artists, and comedians.”

Through its fascinating new exhibitions and immersive experience, the Wondrous Place gallery, part of the Museum of Liverpool, showcases the city’s worldwide recognized artistic expression and influence.

A unique stage and screen display depicts the city as a movie set, demonstrating how it continues to serve as a stunning background for some of Hollywood’s most popular films and award-winning television shows.

Guests may bask in the splendor of one of Villanelle’s Killing Eve costumes, as worn by Liverpool actress Jodie Comer, as well as a genuine Peaky Blinders headgear worn by Cillian Murphy.

Other highlights include legendary Beatles costumes, Garry Christian’s famed hat and sunglasses, a gorgeous Lita Roza gown, Spice Girl Mel C’s stage costume, Bill Shankly’s jacket, and an autographed LFC jersey given to Hillsborough survivor Stephen Williams.

The museum has also brought Liverpool’s outstanding sporting past up to date, according to the online website, with new essential objects available for people to see.

This includes Katarina Johnson-2019 Thompson’s World Champion heptathlete running shoes and Natasha Jonas’ Team GB boxing shorts.

Visitors will also gain an understanding of the gaming business in the region, as well as the opportunity to play some of the titles developed there.

The gallery will allegedly focus on lesser-known cultural artists, such as Merseyside’s authors, producers, and performers, who have helped shape the city’s sense of place in the world, as well as how it and its people are perceived.

The National Museum of Liverpool is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

L2 2JH, 127 Dale Street, Liverpool