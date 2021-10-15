With its tacked-on single-player mode, ‘Back 4 Blood’ ignores players’ demands.

Back 4 Blood does provide a single player mode for people who don’t want to play in public matchmaking lobbies, but it’s not a particularly enjoyable experience right now.

Before we get into this underwhelming solo campaign, it’s important to note that the zombie shooter is designed to be played together. The goal is to put collaboration first so you may efficiently control the undead hordes, rescue each other from danger, equip complementing upgrades, share your limited resources, and coordinate how you’ll accomplish the numerous tasks.

Back 4 Blood’s social interaction is one of the game’s defining features, and it can’t be recreated by playing with soulless A.I. bots. There’s no substitute for the anxiety that comes with collaborating with strangers you don’t entirely trust yet, and who may not trust you either.

There’s a definite sense of stress when you’re dependent on someone else—someone you’ve never met before—to keep an eye on you. You never know what kind of person they’ll turn out to be. Will they join in the fun and keep an eye on their allies, or will they be more concerned with themselves and abandon you at the first sight of trouble? Then there are the nervous newcomers to consider, who are prone to becoming scared and making blunders that could have serious ramifications for the remainder of the party.

Humans are flawed, complicated, and, most importantly, unpredictable entities. That is precisely what makes the multiplayer in Back 4 Blood so exciting. It’s almost like a sociological experiment or one of those office team-building exercises, neither of which are really enjoyable when undertaken alone.

With being said, the best way to get the most out of Back 4 Blood is to play it online. However, this does not excuse it from having a tacked-on single-player mode that could as well not exist.

Single-player progression is not supported in Back 4 Blood.

When the beta for Back 4 Blood was published in August, gamers were already complaining about how the game’s solitary mode didn’t track your progress or even existed. This is a condensed version of the information.