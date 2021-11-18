With its chaotic matches, ‘Battlefield 2042’s’ Multiplayer Mode sacrifices quality for scale.

Battlefield 2042 is so focused on being the biggest, most epic multiplayer game on the market that it overlooks the most fundamental aspects of the game.

The video game industry is highly competitive, with companies continually scouting each other for ways to outdo one another. For example, it was recently revealed that Microsoft has a specialized crew whose main mission is to assess third-party releases for an internal audience.

They do this to stay on top of the latest trends, spot any cutting-edge features that Xbox could emulate, and point out any blunders that should be avoided at all costs. In other words, their job is to play games from other companies and take notes, not to come up with new concepts.

But it’s not just Microsoft. This type of espionage pervades the whole industry, as developers hunt for any way to profit off someone else’s work. It’s how we got up with 9,000 battle royales in the wake of Fortnite, which was originally just a horde-based survival game until Epic saw how successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) had become.

‘Battlefield’ is constantly trying to outdo ‘Call of Duty.’

Companies monitoring their competitors should come as no surprise to anyone with even a smidgeon of business acumen. It’s only a matter of logic. However, issues develop when this fixation with jumping on bandwagons takes precedence over producing a quality product.

The ongoing Call of Duty and Battlefield rivalry is a perfect example of this. These AAA titans have been engaged in a “seemingly continuous arm’s race for shooter supremacy” over the duration of nearly two decades, as IGN pointed out in its great retrospective (chronicling the relationship between Activision and EA’s warring franchises).

We recommend watching the entire video because it’s quite detailed and demonstrates how much the two IPs have influenced each other (for better or bad).

For example, after the 2005 sequel to Battlefield changed the scenario from WWII to current, Call of Duty followed suit with the memorable Modern Warfare. EA, on the other hand, took a page from Modern Warfare’s book and decided to create. This is a condensed version of the information.