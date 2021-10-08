With Google Maps’ new eco-friendly routing feature, you can reduce your carbon footprint.

On Wednesday, Google announced the launch of its Eco-friendly routing feature, which will assist users in finding the most environmentally responsible route.

The tool “optimizes for lower fuel usage depending on parameters like road inclination and traffic congestion,” according to Google Maps, which was developed in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Lab of the US Department of Energy.

With additional eco-friendly routes, expanded bike- and scooter-share options, and lite navigation for biking, @GoogleMaps can now help you make more sustainable choices when going from point A to point B. (coming soon). Take a look at what’s new. #GoogleSustainability https://t.co/O8ON744N1J pic.twitter.com/OslBJl5nz3 “If the fastest route isn’t also the most fuel-efficient, Google Maps will show the one that is the most fuel-efficient.” According to Google, “you can check the relative fuel savings and ETA difference between the two routes with only a few taps and choose the one that works best for you.”

Google has stated that this feature will be available in September 2020.

On Google Maps, search for a small green leaf next to the directions presented to identify the most environmentally friendly path. According to Google, this will help reduce pollutants and save drivers money on gas.

According to Google, the environmentally friendly routing could eliminate more than one million tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere each year. According to Google, this is the equivalent of eliminating 200,000 cars from the road.

Google will be improving its bike and scooter sharing information, as well as the environmentally friendly routing, to encourage people to reduce their carbon footprint. Users will be able to better navigate bike routes through the app, as well as get vital route information. Users will be able to map out where they can find scooter docking stations thanks to a partnership with numerous scooter firms.