With a strategy in place, security precautions have been’stepped up’ for Manchester United’s match against Liverpool.

Security measures are expected to be stepped up ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford tomorrow.

The last time the Red Devils were supposed to play Jurgen Klopp’s side at Old Trafford was in May, when fans stormed the pitch, inflicting property damage and forcing the match to be postponed due to protests against the European Super League.

The tyres of a Liverpool team bus were slashed en route to Old Trafford in the replayed match 11 days later, though this was not the coach carrying the first-team players and management.

In reaction to the Red Devils’ current position, Manchester United was recently placed on’red alert,’ amid fears of more protests this weekend.

Many United fans are dissatisfied with the club’s direction under the Glazer family and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the fact that the team has already dropped behind those at the top of the Premier League table.

According to the Daily Mail, Greater Manchester Police will have more officers on duty and will release a statement on Saturday imploring fans to behave at the high-risk Category C game in order to avoid a repeat of the tragic events saw five months ago.

There are presently no plans for fan protests, but stronger security will be in place around the team’s hotels and buses anyway.

For the first time since 2002, Liverpool is hoping to win back-to-back league games at Old Trafford, having done so in 2000/01 and 2001/02 thanks to lone goals from Danny Murphy on both occasions.