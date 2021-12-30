With a nod to Fernando Torres, Liverpool fans have a new Diogo Jota chant.

Diogo Jota has been one of Liverpool’s top performers so far this season, earning plaudits from all corners.

Following a somewhat stunning £41 million deal from Wolves in the summer of 2020, the 25-year-old made an immediate impact at Anfield.

Despite missing 21 games due to injury, Jota finished the season with 13 goals and one assist in all competitions.

Jota has scored 12 goals and made two assists in 23 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Because of his remarkable form, the Liverpool fans have created a new chant to express their admiration for the forward.

The cry, which was repeated during Liverpool’s defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, is set to the rhythm of an old Fernando Torres song that used to reverberate across Anfield.

And it goes like this:Earlier this month, Klopp commented of Jota: “I remember thinking he could be a player for me the first time I saw him because of how intense he was in all situations.

“Technically, he was excellent, but the intensity with which he plays makes all the difference, as all players at our level are technically proficient.

“Your attitude makes a difference, which is why I was so eager to bring Diogo into the mix.

“People said he didn’t score a lot of goals, but the problem was that Wolves’ offensive wingers had the most furious style of play.

“[Raul] Jimenez was permitted to stay up, but the rest of the team had to cover the entire pitch, which requires a lot of energy. He was still quite young at the time.

“All of this piqued our curiosity, and it was evident that he would take the next steps with us.

“Diogo is an unbelievable package, something I didn’t realize when I first saw him. From a personality standpoint, he is an excellent young man, extremely intelligent and well-structured.”