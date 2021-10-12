With a new shirt agreement, Liverpool and FSG can close the £196 million gap.

Liverpool’s continuous development as a football club, both on and off the field, might help the team clinch a huge commercial agreement in two years.

Standard Chartered has had its emblem on the front of the Reds’ home and away shirts since 2010, with the UK-based corporation most recently negotiating a deal that will run from 2019 to 2023. That arrangement, signed in 2018, was worth about £160 million to the Reds, or £40 million per season, with the renegotiation providing a reported annual increase of £10 million above the previous deal.

Throughout that period, Liverpool has won the Champions League, Premier League, and Club World Cup, and that success has provided positive exposure to Standard Chartered, which will have outlasted Carlsberg as the Reds’ principal shirt sponsor in the 1990s and 2000s.

Whether it’s an extension of an existing partnership or the start of a new one, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will be looking to increase the value of one of the most prominent marketing positions in all of European football – the front of the Reds’ shirt.

But how does it compare to their main competitors?

According to Sport Business, Liverpool is eighth on the list of the biggest front of shirt sponsorship deals in European football.

The fact that their contract is slated to expire in just two years skews its value significantly, considering the fact that they appear in a list of clubs that charge far less annually but have a long contract in place.

While the £160 million deal with Standard Chartered puts Liverpool ahead of Chelsea, Juventus, and Lyon in the top ten, it still falls short of the arrangement that table-toppers Real Madrid has with the Emirates airline brand. With a six-year contract for £356 million, the Reds are about £196 million behind the Spanish giants.

The annual price between Real Madrid and Emirates has not changed. “The summary has come to an end.”