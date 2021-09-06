With a future update, WhatsApp will provide redesigned chat bubbles to iOS beta.

On iOS beta devices, WhatsApp is focused on introducing new and redesigned chat bubbles.

Version 2.21.13.2 of WhatsApp is a beta version. After downloading the update, Android users may now experience the redesigned chat bubbles. Now, the social networking platform is rumored to be working on an update for iOS devices as well.

According to reports, the instant messaging software was observed testing the feature in beta versions for iOS devices. Despite the fact that a preview of the functionality is presently available, the business stated that the design is for future releases, and iOS beta testers may still have to wait to enjoy it, according to WABetaInfo.

The new iOS chat bubble will be more rounded than the current one. The conversation bubbles will be larger than usual, and the background color will be different to make them stand out. According to Gadgets 360, the enhanced background also makes it easier to read the typefaces.

The revamp of the conversation bubble is notably more elegant. The chat bubble change can be seen on both the light and dark mode versions of WhatsApp in a screenshot shared by the site. The graphic demonstrated how the contrast between the dark and light modes was higher in the dark mode.

WhatsApp submitted beta version 2.21.13.2 to the Google Beta Program in June 2021. WhatsApp beta testers on Android devices received the update.

The social networking site also updated chat bubbles for Android users by making them more rounded as part of the upgrade. The revamped chat bubble is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing attempt to improve the social media experience for both Android and iOS customers.

WhatsApp improved media preview as well as the disappearing message feature for iOS devices in April. Users now have the option of viewing a shared image or video without having to open it. Messages left in group conversations can also be configured to expire after seven days.

WhatsApp introduced a feature in August that allows users to see huge previews of links when sharing them. Users were also able to send and receive texts between their iOS and Android devices after the update.