With a free content drop, ‘Overcooked! All You Can Eat’ marks its fifth anniversary.

To commemorate the series’ fifth anniversary, a free content drop was made available for the compilation edition of the chaotic co-operative cooking game “Overcooked.”

For players who possess “Overcooked! All You Can Eat” on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, the Birthday Party update adds a slew of new levels, character models, and food recipes to the game’s already expansive library of playable levels, characters, and recipes.

The next time they load up “Overcooked! All You Can Eat,” players can expect five new birthday-themed kits, a new Tabby Cat chef, and a tea recipe. With the new update, both the original game and its sequel, “Overcooked 2,” now have over 200 kitchens to play in and 80 cooks to choose from.

Both games are bundled together in “Overcooked! All You Can Eat.” Players will be able to explore all of the kitchens in “Overcooked 2,” as well as updated versions of the original game’s stages. This updated version includes an Assist Mode for users who are having difficulty completing orders, as well as full cross-platform support for all platforms.

In addition, “All You Can Eat” supports 4K graphics, full online multiplayer, and accessibility features such as dyslexia-friendly writing and color blindness choices.

To cap off this free content update, “Overcooked! All You Can Eat” is currently free to play on Steam for anyone who wants to give it a try before buying it. The remainder of the “Overcooked” titles are also on sale, with discounts ranging from 20% to 80%.

“Overcooked” is an online or local co-op cooking game for 1-4 people. Players are tasked with the easy yet challenging duty of preparing meals for customers in a variety of kitchen layouts. To earn cash, you must make as many dishes as possible as quickly and accurately as possible. Based on the number of coins they received in a level, players are given a 1-3 star rating.

The game was lauded for its fast-paced, chaotic, and hysterically funny moment-to-moment gameplay, which is best enjoyed with friends. It is still one of the most popular party games for people of all ages.