With a buggy, disastrous Early Access launch, ‘Battlefield 2042′ disappoints fans.

Fans were disappointed after seeing how bad “Battlefield 2042’s” debut edition is, following a flood of early reviews from celebrities.

The “early access” period for “Battlefield 2042,” which began on Friday, allowed a handful of fans to experience the all-out conflict promised by DICE and EA ahead of the official launch, but many were unhappy to see that the game was plagued by technical faults.

Contrary to some critics’ and notable members of the “Battlefield” community’s claims, many gamers encountered issues ranging from unpleasant to game-breaking.

On Reddit, one player said that a number of Breakthrough servers failed to shut down after a match ended, forcing users to join games that were technically over. Another user, meanwhile, stated that the game would not preserve their loadouts.

Other players had more serious problems. Server connectivity issues, heavy crashes, hit registration errors, and other flaws have made it tough to enjoy “Battlefield 2042” so far.

According to Euro Gamer, these faults are more prominent in the Xbox version of the game. The Xbox version of the game has distracting graphical faults and heavy rubberbanding, though there’s no news yet on how the PS5 version performs.

However, technical concerns aren’t the only gripes about “Battlefield 2042.” Some players complained that the game has degraded from “Battlefield V” in terms of gunplay and match pace.

Fans have also expressed dissatisfaction with the squadplay in “Battlefield 2042.” The lack of vocal communications, as well as the apparent identity crisis caused by the inclusion of hero-like Specialists with adjustable loadouts, diluted the basic “Battlefield” experience, which favors solitary play over teamwork when played with strangers.

Despite the game’s poor state, some fans remain optimistic that the makers would improve it over time, much as they did with past “Battlefield” games that had rocky starts. Furthermore, even the final release version goes live on Friday, there’s still a chance the game will get a patch.