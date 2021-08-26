Will the multiplayer in ‘Halo Infinite’ be cross-platform? .

At launch, Halo Infinite will be available on a few different platforms, leaving many fans wondering if crossplay would be supported.

We now have an official release date for the latest installment in Master Chief’s saga, thanks to yesterday’s Gamescom show.

Halo Infinite will be released in just a few months, with both the multiplayer and campaign components launching on the same day.

This announcement was long overdue, and it came as a huge comfort to Xbox owners who were growing apprehensive about the release date’s continued silence.

After all, Microsoft’s flagship title had previously been delayed for nearly a year (it was intended to launch alongside the Series X and S hardware), and many other games have been postponed recently due to the coronavirus pandemic’s influence on development.

Thankfully, we now have confirmation that Halo Infinite will be published later this year.

In addition, to commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, 343 Industries has revealed that a limited-edition controller and Xbox Series X console, both themed after the game, will be released in the near future.

Is ‘Halo Infinite’ a Next-Generation-Only Game?

While this is certainly good news for Halo aficionados, it has also sparked some questions about the Xbox Series X console’s availability.

The new limited-edition model is apparently impossible to pre-order (due to great demand and scalpers who are already stockpiling units), while the normal version is also difficult to obtain.

So, here’s one more for the scalpers! I’m sorry for us gamers.

— August 25, 2021, BossBossXFTW (@BossXFTW2)

To be clear, Halo Infinite is not a next-gen-only game. At debut, it will be available on the Series X, Series S, PC, and Xbox One.

As a result, even if you have not yet managed to secure the latest hardware, you will be able to download the game.

Will the multiplayer in ‘Halo Infinite’ be cross-platform?

That said, it’s logical that gamers will want to play the highly anticipated game on the most powerful system they can get their hands on. This is a condensed version of the information.