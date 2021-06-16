Will I Get a DCMA Strike for Streaming Music if I Play the Guardians of the Galaxy Game?

The new Guardians of the Galaxy video game will have the same 80s rock soundtrack that made the Marvel movies so popular, but Twitch streamers are concerned that using licensed music would result in copyright suits against their broadcasts.

Eidos-Montréal announced a new Guardians of the Galaxy game for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC during yesterday’s “Square Enix Presents” presentation. It’s a single-player game in which you step into the jet-boots of Peter Quill, nicknamed Star-Lord, and lead the titular band of misfits in a journey to preserve the cosmos, and it’ll be released on October 26.

Will there be any pop songs in the Guardians of the Galaxy game?

The game appears to have plenty of fan service that will appeal to fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie, even if it is technically set in a different universe, based on the long preview. Everything you could desire is present, with players being able to weigh in on the team’s petty squabbles, explore Peter’s ship’s interior (similar to Mass Effect), and meet strange characters like Cosmo the space dog.

Of course, the use of the “Awesome Mix” compilation cassette was a big component of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. This record has since been so ingrained in the franchise’s DNA that the cartoon program has been forced to create its own version.

Eidos-Montréal made sure to incorporate plenty of needle drops in its new teaser, clearly knowing that the Guardians and dad rock are now synonymous for most people. We heard music by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, David Bowie, and Bonnie Tyler, among others, all of which were timed to specific periods in the game.

Meanwhile, Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director at Eidos-Montréal, stated in an interview with IGN that the game will feature additional 80s hits from bands like Iron Maiden, Wham!, and Kiss.

Will Steamers be sanctioned by the DCMA for playing music from Guardians of the Galaxy?

Most gamers will undoubtedly view the addition of an actual Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack as a positive. After all, it’s an important component of the franchise’s appeal. This is a condensed version of the information.