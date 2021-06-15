Will ‘Breath of the Wild 2′ be shown at the Nintendo Direct?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (affectionately known as BOTW2) was first unveiled during E3 2019. Since then, Nintendo has said very little about the highly anticipated game, to the point that it has been a source of tremendous aggravation for fans.

Every time the publisher has a press conference or a video stream, the live chat will be inundated with requests for information on the game, frequently in the form of walls of text that simply say “BOTW2” over and over.

Exasperation is understandable, as Nintendo continues to tease news about the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, only to provide the most ambiguous bulletins possible. For example, the firm constantly told audiences to stay tuned for news on Breath of the Wild 2 during their most recent “Direct” presentation in February (which also happened to be Zelda’s 35th anniversary). In the end, it came out that this was only a notice that they will make a greater announcement later in the year.

For many, it appeared that the publisher was engaging in creative trolling, as they effectively led gamers on for nearly 50 minutes while revealing nothing about the game they had tuned in for. As a result, fans are expecting that today’s Nintendo Direct will make up for the disappointment with a thorough presentation—and perhaps even a release date announcement.

It would be totally logical to believe that Breath of the Wild will be shown off in Nintendo’s Direct presentation this morning if it weren’t for the company’s track record in this area. After all, they did promise a quick update, it’s still Zelda’s 35th anniversary year, and there’s still some E3 hype left over. However, everyone made a similar forecast regarding the previous conference in February, which turned out to be completely incorrect.

A number of leaks have been floating online as more substantial evidence that we will finally be getting more Breath of the Wild information this morning. The first comes from Serkan Toto, a prominent analyst for Kantan Games, who cryptically quoted Nintendo’s Direct promotional materials with the hashtag “Z2 22.”