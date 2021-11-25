Why was Nat Phillips irritated with Andy Robertson following Liverpool’s victory over Porto?

After a 2-0 win against Porto, Liverpool had just achieved their fifth win in five Champions League games, but Nat Phillips had to send a harsh warning to Andy Robertson.

After the triumph at Anfield last night, the centre half posted a comment on Robertson’s Instagram photo, which made Reds fans giggle on social media.

Phillips was irritated when Robertson allegedly blocked him into his Anfield car parking space while the left-back was busy applauding team-mates on social media.

During Liverpool’s triumph over the Portuguese side, both Phillips and Robertson were forced to sit on the bench, but the Scotland captain was given a chance to play in the second half.

“Get off Instagram and come and relocate your car,” Phillips said in a comment on Robertson’s Instagram post.

“You’re preventing me from getting in.”

This is just another example of the Liverpool dressing room’s team spirit, as the players enjoy joking about with one another.

After injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez forced Jurgen Klopp’s hand last season, Phillips was propelled into the Liverpool starting XI.

The Bolton native repaid the Liverpool manager by assisting the Reds to third place and a Champions League berth.