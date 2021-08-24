Why was Arsenal great Arsene Wenger photographed training with Liverpool ahead of Chelsea?

Arsene Wenger, a legend in the Premier League, paid a visit to Liverpool’s Axa Training Centre in Kirkby to deliver prizes to Jurgen Klopp and some of his players.

Klopp won the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2020, beating out his German colleague Hansi Flick.

Both managers gained 24 points, but Liverpool’s manager received the nod due to more votes from national team coaches, while Marcelo Bielsa of Leeds United came in third with 11 points.

Four Reds players were also selected from a 55-man shortlist for the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11.

Alisson, a Brazilian goalkeeper, was honored alongside England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk, as well as Spain’s Thiago Alcantara, a midfielder.

Monsieur Wenger, who wore a blue blazer for the occasion and who, at 71, still cuts a trim figure three years after ending his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager, presented them with their trophies.

The Frenchman led Arsenal to three Premier League titles (the latest of which was won in 2003/04), as well as seven FA Cup victories.

He was also seen conversing with Klopp and his former Arsenal star, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Burnley to be with long-time partner Perrie Edwards for the birth of their first child.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 were held virtually due to the global coronavirus pandemic that began on December 17 of last year.