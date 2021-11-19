Why Tesla Received a Low Score in Consumer Reports’ Reliability Survey for 2021.

While Tesla has been at the forefront of electric vehicle development, the 2021 Consumer Report Reliability Survey, which was released on Thursday, classified Tesla’s automobiles as among of the least reliable on the market.

Vehicle reliability ratings indicate how well automobiles hold up over time and how probable it is that vehicle problems or repairs will cause the owner inconvenience. The poll is based on information gathered from Consumer Reports members who have driven over 300,000 vehicles.

Tesla was ranked 27th out of 28 auto brands, while Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota automobiles were among the top three. Body hardware issues have been noted on Tesla’s Model Y, Model X, and Model S, all of which have received below-average dependability ratings.

The Model Y has issues with the rear and doors, as well as paint faults. Climate systems and in-car technology difficulties have also been noted in the Model X and Model S. The Model 3, on the other hand, had an average reliability rating.

According to CNBC, Model Y owners have also reported issues with heat pumps, air conditioning, body panels that don’t line up, and missing seals that cause water leaks in the trunk, according to Jake Fisher, senior director of car testing at Consumer Reports.

“Tesla will frequently switch significant components, suppliers, or sensors, as well as other units.” “The more you alter, the more likely you are to run into problems,” Fisher explained.

In general, hybrid and plug-in vehicles were found to be the most reliable, while completely electric vehicles were shown to be among the least trustworthy. Climate controls, in-car electronics, and electrical equipment were all mentioned as issues with EVs by users. The powertrain of these vehicles, which includes the engine, transmission, and drivetrain, was not among the most common issues reported by consumers.

“There’s a temptation to just add so much tech that isn’t necessary for [electric vehicle]launches,” Fisher said, but added, “There’s no reason totally electric cars can’t be as reliable as or even more reliable than traditional vehicles with internal combustion engines.” It’s about how [automakers]put the technology into practice.”