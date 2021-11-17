Why Now Is The Best Time To Revisit ‘Outriders’

The “New Horizon” update for “Outriders” has breathed new life into the dusty looter shooter, owing to a slew of game-changing upgrades, repairs, and tweaks that gamers have been screaming for since launch.

Square Enix and People Can Fly recently shared some “Outriders”-related news, highlighting the “New Horizon” update as well as the impending “Worldslayer” expansion, all of which are set to release next year. Many players have abandoned the game in recent months due to a lack of relevant content and a few other vexing issues, but the new free update aims to address all of these concerns.

Four new final Expeditions placed in unique locales across Enoch, as well as some significant changes to how these activities play out, are at the heart of the “New Horizon” update.

To begin with, Expedition Timers have been abolished, and the prizes for completing these tasks have been adjusted to reflect the elimination of the timers. Since the game’s release, players have been pleading with the developers to remove the timings, which compel a DPS-focused meta that ignores virtually every other build in the game.

Expect new builds to become feasible as other players continue to tinker with boosted and redesigned items now that players can take a more leisurely stride over Enoch’s hazardous zones.

In terms of buffs and reworks, the playable has undergone a number of significant improvements in recent months. The creators have abandoned the “nerf everything” strategy in favor of going all-in on each class’s power fantasy. Passive skill tree effects like Increased Anomaly Power and Increased Firepower now offer larger boosts, while all classes’ abilities have seen major functional improvements.

A number of weapon and armor mods, as well as complete Legendary sets, have also been altered. This should be plenty to re-engage players who abandoned “Outriders” following the first major patch, as there are lots of new toys to experiment with.

The “New Horizon” update includes a detailed changelog that details every boost, nerf, and overhaul that has occurred since June. Check out the official Reddit thread for the complete list of changes.