Why Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar prove PSG have ‘no chance’ of challenging Liverpool in the Champions League, according to Jamie Carragher.

Paris Saint-Germain, according to Jamie Carragher, have “absolutely no chance” of challenging Liverpool for the Champions League this season.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum were among the high-profile additions made by PSG during the summer transfer window.

They were considered as one among the favorites for European Cup success this season after keeping Kylian Mbappe, despite the fact that they had yet to hit top gear in the competition.

When they went to Manchester City on Wednesday, they showed flashes of quality, with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe combining for the latter’s first goal.

City, on the other hand, dominated for large periods of the game and were able to turn things around courtesy to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

After the game, Carragher told CBS Sports that the Reds, City, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are the clubs capable of winning the league, before explaining why he believes PSG will lose again.

“I really don’t think teams can now carry anyone.” Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, the four teams I believe can win the Champions League, do not have a single passenger on board.

“They [PSG] have three people with them. PSG has absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League. “Not in a million years.” Carragher also expressed his delight at the Premier League side’s victory on social media.

Liverpool’s pristine record in the league was maintained on Wednesday, when they defeated Porto 2-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea, the defending champs, defeated Juventus 4-0 on Tuesday.

With PSG confirmed as the group’s second-place finisher, the Reds or Blues might face them in the last-16.