Why Is ‘Wildermyth’ One Of The Best RPGs On Steam Right Now?

Traditional turn-based fantasy RPGs have seen a recent surge in popularity in gaming. The success of games like “Solasta” and “Baldur’s Gate 3” paved the door for classic “Dungeons & Dragons”-style games.

“Wildermyth” is a role-playing game in the style of classic “D&D.” While it lacks the pomp and circumstance of other role-playing games, it more than makes up for it by flawlessly capturing the characteristics that make role-playing games so enjoyable to play in the first place.

“Wildermyth,” created by Worldwalker Games’ six-man team, takes players on procedurally generated, party-based adventures with people who begin as simple peasants and farmers and evolve into legendary figures.

The game is presented in a 2D paper-art style that is both basic and charming. Characters take turns completing actions on a tiled board during combat. Everything, from the battle system to the campaign architecture, is designed to look and feel like a conventional “Dungeons and Dragons” game, but it still feels distinct and engaging.

Characters, story, and player actions all play a big role in “Wildermyth.” After a campaign, characters in a party will interact with one another, develop friends, fall in love, grow old, and spend the rest of their lives, providing players with a realistic and grounded experience akin to reading a living novel.

Rarely does a game succeed in making players feel emotionally invested in people, and it’s astonishing to see a game like “Wildermyth” succeed where other, bigger games have failed. The game’s characters have likes and dislikes, laugh at what they find amusing, and lament the death of friends in the same way that any other person would.

The aesthetics may be off-putting to some, but fans of character-driven storylines will enjoy the procedural stories in “Wildermyth.”

The campaigns themselves remain the same from playthrough to playthrough, but the small differences in the minutiae between them are big enough to make each adventure feel unique, not to mention that each character has their own peculiarities and interacts with others differently.

There’s a lot more to say about what makes “Wildermyth” such a great RPG, but it’s best to just play it.