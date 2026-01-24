A troubling new study highlights the lengths to which Ethiopian women are going to secure employment in a society where tribalism and safety fears are pervasive. The research reveals that women, particularly in Addis Ababa, are increasingly adopting new ethnic identities to escape discrimination in the workforce, forcing them to suppress their heritage for survival.

The Chameleon Effect in Ethiopia

In a country torn by historical ethnic divisions, young Ethiopian women entering the workforce are increasingly engaging in what is being called the “Chameleon Effect.” This term refers to the practice of changing one’s stated ethnicity to fit into a more acceptable category for employers, a trend that has been found to be 4.3 percentage points higher among women who are employed compared to those who remain jobless. The findings reveal the stark reality these women face: adopt a new identity or risk being locked out of economic opportunities.

The study shows that this shift in ethnic identity is most pronounced in Addis Ababa, a city that, despite its role as a melting pot, is becoming increasingly divided along tribal lines. According to Dr. Almaz Teferra, a sociologist involved in the research, this trend is not merely about securing a paycheck—it is also a matter of safety. In some areas of the city, being from the “wrong” tribe can make one a target for violence and discrimination.

For many women, particularly those in lower-wage jobs like domestic work, this change of identity can be a survival strategy. Workers often adopt new names, learn different dialects, and even alter their behavior to fit into a safer social environment. These women live with the constant burden of concealing their true selves just to make it through the workday.

Safety Concerns and the Psychological Toll

The motivations behind this identity shift are complex. The study suggests that fear of discrimination extends far beyond the workplace and into public spaces. In particular, Ethiopian women are often forced to mask their ethnicity to avoid becoming targets of violence or exclusion in certain neighborhoods. This phenomenon has also been observed among migrants to the Gulf, where women hide their origins to fit into more “desirable” categories for Arab employers.

However, the toll this takes on women’s psychological well-being is considerable. Many report feeling disconnected from their roots, experiencing a profound sense of loss as they live under false pretenses. “I have two names,” shared Meron, a waitress in Addis Ababa. “One for my boss, and one for my mother.” Her words capture the painful reality faced by thousands of women, who must navigate the complexities of identity just to secure basic work.

This study also provides a wider lens on issues of tribalism that extend beyond Ethiopia. It offers a stark reminder of how identity politics can influence hiring practices across Africa. In Kenya, for instance, people often hide their surnames to avoid being profiled in public appointments, a reflection of the same negative ethnicity that fuels division in Ethiopia.

The economic impact of these practices is troubling. When hiring decisions are based on ethnicity rather than merit, productivity suffers, and valuable talent is wasted. In Ethiopia, this practice is undermining the potential of women who, instead of building their careers, are spending significant energy hiding their true identities.

The report concludes with a stark warning: when a society’s politics divide its people, the economy is ultimately weakened. Identity politics forces divisions to fester beneath the surface, undermining trust, productivity, and national cohesion.