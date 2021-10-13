Why Don’t All ‘Back 4 Blood’ Characters Unlock?

Back 4 Blood has eight playable characters, but only half of them are available when the game is first started.

Turtle Rock Studios’ cooperative shooter is positioned as a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead trilogy, with the same furious gunplay and emphasis on teamwork that made those earlier titles so popular. Not to mention the fact that it employs many of the same developers behind the scenes.

There are even more specific commonalities here, such as how safe rooms are utilized to break up the many campaign phases, how loud noises can trigger infected hordes, and how zombies are divided into several breeds, each with their own set of powers. For all intents and purposes, this could just as easily be a remake of Left 4 Dead 3.

Back 4 Blood does, however, improve on the formula in terms of selectable characters. The only variation between survivors in Left 4 Dead was their appearance, as they all had the identical attributes and mechanics.

In Back 4 Blood, the “cleaner” you choose has a more direct impact on the gameplay. Each of these characters has its own set of perks and abilities, so you’ll have to choose the one that best suits your particular playstyle.

How to Unlock All Characters in ‘Back 4 Blood’

When you first start Back 4 Blood, you’ll only have access to Evangelo, Walker, Holly, and Mom as cleaners.

To unlock the remainder of the characters, simply complete the game’s first chapter, “The Devil’s Return.” This chapter is divided into four sections, each of which will take about an hour to complete.

After you’ve completed The Devil’s Return, you’ll be treated to a sequence that introduces the four new cleaners who have been joined to your team (Doc, Hoffman, Jim and Karlee).

Characters in ‘Back 4 Blood’ Aren’t Unlockable

If you notice that the additional characters haven’t been unlocked after finishing The Devil’s Return, it’s because you were playing solo.

Back 4 Blood’s single player mode does not track your progress or keep track of your stats at the moment. This means you won’t be able to gain supply points, cosmetic incentives, or even accomplishments if you do this. This is a condensed version of the information.