Who is Rose Ayling-Ellis and her rarely-seen boyfriend on Strictly Come Dancing?

Tonight is the final episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who dazzled viewers with her dazzling performances alongside Giovanni Pernice, is the clear favorite to win this year’s Glitterball.

During Halloween week, the EastEnders actress made history by being the first participant to receive a perfect 40 score after a sultry tango to Ed Sheeran’s Shivers.

AJ Odudu delivers a statement on her decision to withdraw from the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The 27-year-old is the show’s first deaf contestant, and her emotional wordless routine in week eight moved the judges to tears, with Anton Du Beke calling it the “best thing” he’s ever seen on Strictly.

After Giovanni kissed Rose on the head in semi-final week, people speculated that the professional is ” madly in love ” with the soap actress.

Rose, on the other hand, is in a long-term relationship with Sam Arnold, so the Strictly “curse” is unlikely to strike again.

After seven years of dating, Sam is also deaf, and the happy pair is still as in love as they were when they first met.

Sam confessed his love for Rose in August, according to The Mirror, ahead of her involvement on this season of the popular BBC show.

He stated, ” “I still think you’re the funniest, most attractive, and most cool girlfriend I’ve ever had.

“You’re a true b****s girlfriend,” says the narrator.

Despite Rose’s celebrity, the couple prefers to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

She did, however, post photos from their vacation to the Amazon River on Instagram.

Instagram

She characterized the event as a dream come true in the caption, explaining how she lived with a local family while in the rain forest.

She stated, ” “I stayed in a delightful native family home in the jungle near the Amazon River for four days and even swam in the river! It had always been a goal of mine to travel to the Amazon.

“We had three guides with us, Kid, Frank, and Bala, who showed us around the Amazon in the way they knew how.”

Sam has been spotted in the as well. “The summary has come to an end.”