Who are Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or challengers, and who is predicted to win?

Mohamed Salah is in incredible form, and he’s making a late push to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

So far this season, Salah has 17 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for Liverpool.

Last season, he scored 31 goals in 51 games for his team in all competitions.

His extraordinary achievements in 2021 have earned him a spot among the 30 men’s Ballon d’Or nominees, with twenty women’s nominees, ahead of a coronation on November 29 in Paris.

However, Liverpool’s star man will have to beat out a few other well-known names to win the prestigious prize, as numerous other Premier League players are also on the list.

Here are just a few of the people who have backed them to win, as well as the renowned names who have backed them.

The PSG star is the clear favorite (4/11) to win his fourth Ballon d’Or.

From his illustrious career with Barcelona, Messi already owns six trophies.

Despite missing out on the La Liga title the previous two seasons, he is considered the favorite to win it again this season.

With 38 goals in 47 games for Barca last season, his personal output has remained absurd.

And he’s off to a good start in France, with four goals in nine games to help his new team to a comfortable lead at the top of the table.

With odds of approximately 2/1, the irrepressible Bayern Munich attacker is next in the betting.

Even at the age of 33, he appears to be becoming more lethal in front of goal.

This season, the Poland international has scored 25 goals in just 20 games in all competitions.

That follows a 48-in-40 season in which his team won the Bundesliga for the second year in a row.

Salah is the third most likely candidate to win the prize, according to bookmakers, despite having odds of roughly 25/1 compared to the two hot favorites already mentioned.

“Summary ends,” according to Jurgen Klopp, who believes Salah is “above” Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the list of the world’s top footballers.