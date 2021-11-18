While giving an update on Britain’s Got Talent, David Walliams makes a jab at Simon Cowell.

David Walliams delivered an update on Britain’s Got Talent’s return, but he couldn’t resist making a sneaky jab at his co-judge Simon Cowell.

Last year, the program was placed on pause owing to coronavirus limitations, but the comedian has confirmed that it will resume in 2022, with auditions set to begin early next year.

“We’re booked in to do the auditions in January,” David revealed on ITV’s Lorraine morning show.

The celebrity judges for Simon Cowell’s upcoming ITV show Walk The Line have been announced.

He couldn’t give the good news without joking about his friend, so he added, “So I’ll see Simon then.” He didn’t show up on my birthday, nor did he give me a note or a present.

“I believe he enjoys leaving me hanging. When he treats me horribly, he knows I love him even more.” The children’s author joked that he would miss the money when the show was cancelled this year.

“I’m definitely going to miss the show,” he remarked. It’s unfortunate, but I understand why.

“We can’t do the program the way we used to because we need the audience.” It’s a pity, but we’ll be back next year, bigger and better!” Due to a severe back injury, Simon was unable to appear on the show last season, thus Diversity’s Ashley Banjo took his place.

“Well, we could start on time, which would be wonderful,” David responded when asked if he would prefer having the Diversity dancer as a co-star over Simon.

“I mean, there’s a lot to tease Simon about, whereas Ashley is so perfect that it’s difficult to make a joke about him.”