Which Offering Should You Give to the Gargoyle King in ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’?

The second task in The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a long treasure search that will lead you to the lair of a mythical Gargoyle King.

The task “A Joint Venture” begins with you bargaining with Thorstein, a merchant who has gotten information about some valuable loot hidden nearby. He agrees to split the fortune with you on the condition that you handle all of the fighting and risky parts of the journey while he sits on the sidelines and observes.

Because this is an Augmented Reality (AR) game similar to Pokemon Go, you’ll have to go outside to find the elusive reward. You must specifically follow a waypoint placed on your map by Thorstein, which will lead you to a puzzle that must be solved. This site has already put out a guide on how to solve this challenge.

After that, Thorstein will translate some old runes that will guide you through your next stages. You must now track down the ancient “Gargoyle King,” who is guarding the riches you seek, and challenge him to a duel, according to the enigmatic message.

Find the Gifts for the Gargoyle King in ‘A Joint Venture’ Walkthrough

Your map will be instantly updated with four separate markers after you finish the stone monolith puzzle. One of these represents the location of the Gargoyle King himself, while the other three are gifts that you can give to please him.

All four waypoints should appear adjacent to each other, so you won’t have to travel far to find them. You can “relocate” them in your diary if they are not close enough—or if they have randomly created in an area that is unreachable.

Before speaking with the Gargoyle King, we recommend locating all three artifacts (the heart, the sword, and the crown). The reason for this is that you will be attacked by a wraith that is pretty easy to beat as you approach each of the gift altars. Not only will defeating these ghosts earn you XP, but you’ll also be able to collect an extra ability point from the bestiary if you manage to beat all three.

It should be easy to locate the heart and crown offerings. This is a condensed version of the information.