Which Everton teenagers will excel this season, according to David Unsworth?

David Unsworth has identified a number of Everton scholars to keep an eye on this season, but admits that making it in the Premier League is now “harder than ever before.”

According to the club’s Director of Academy, larger first-team squads and better financial resources make it more difficult for homegrown players to break into the English top division.

Unsworth, on the other hand, is enthusiastic about the “young” Everton under-23s group he has at his disposal this season, and he has named a few kids to keep an eye on, including those who were part of last season’s FA Youth Cup run under Paul Tait.

Unsworth is likely to have placed Thierry Small on his list of potential players, but the left-back has yet to return to training after rejecting the club’s offer of a professional contract.

Katia Kouyate, who is injured and not on Unsworth’s list, is another player who the coach holds in high regard.

“At this level, we have four or five senior players who are 19 or 20,” Unsworth told The Washington Newsday.

Kyle John, Joe Anderson, Harry Tyrer, Ryan Astley, and Reece Hughes are among the players. They’re all established u-23s players that we might want to loan out in January or next season, while the rest are still scholars.

“With players like Charlie Whittaker, Lewis Dobbin, Reece Welch, Isaac Price, Luke Butterfield, and Stan Mills, our Youth Cup team should be particularly good this year. They’re players we think have a lot of promise, and they’re already playing in the u-23s in their second year on scholarship. That is extremely encouraging.

“The majority of the youngsters listed are 17 years old. It’s fantastic that we’re exposing them to this level, and some have even had first-team training. It’s fantastic, but they have to go out and show it every game.”

And Unsworth admits that it’s frequently about giving these great young players an opportunity to prove what they’re capable of at the senior level.

“It is more difficult now than it has ever been,” he remarked. “More money means bigger teams. The gap between the 23s and the first team is widening..” “The summary comes to an end.”