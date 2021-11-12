Where To Get Planetary Materials in ‘Destiny 2′

Because of the vast amount of each resource that players require on a regular basis, grinding for planetary resources in “Destiny 2” can be laborious.

It can be aggravating to have no planetary resources on hand when visiting the Tower’s shops or the Monument to Lost Lights, especially if “Destiny 2” players’ resource reserves are totally depleted. What’s more aggravating is that these materials appear to be really difficult to locate.

Here are some of the finest ways to earn planetary materials in “Destiny 2,” which players should get into the habit of doing.

Pay a visit to Spider.

Aside from bounties, the Spider at the Tangled Shore will also serve as a type of resource market for players. For a reasonable trading rate, he will offer a variety of resources in return for Glimmer, Legendary Shards, or other planetary resources.

Spider will ask for different currencies for each of the resources he is selling on a daily basis. It’s advisable to keep an eye on this NPC every day because he might sell a certain resource for a single Legendary Shard. This method frequently yields five resources per shard, making it a good Legendary Shard dump for those with an excess of them.

Public Events and Patrols

Patrols and events are available to those who prefer a more active but relaxing experience. Each of these actions pays you with a tiny amount of planetary resources. To optimize resource gains, equip a resource-detecting Ghost mod, which will mark any resource node in the wild on the HUD.

Also, any chests along patrol routes should be opened. They usually have a significant amount of planetary resources.

Bounties for certain locations

While we’re on the subject of patrols and events, don’t forget to take advantage of the planet NPC’s daily bounty. Each bounty will provide a significant amount of XP as well as ten resources, making this a wonderful method to augment a player’s planetary pursuits with some additional benefits.

Strikes Against Farming

Instead, players can farm strikes directly from the Map interface if they wish to hit numerous birds with one stone. These will not only provide planetary resources to players, but they can also provide Glimmer, Legendary Shards, and Enhancement Cores.