Where To Get Parazon Mods In ‘Warframe’

In “Warframe,” the parazon is a necessary tool that every Tenno possesses. They’re designed to break into opposing computer systems, but they may also be employed as a lethal sword to finish off stunned opponents. Players will get access to mods that will improve the way the Parazon functions in both of these areas over time, allowing for a more sophisticated overall playstyle.

Parazon mods, like most of the mods in “Warframe,” have a chance to drop from certain sources at random. The majority of early-game Parazon mods will be confined to hacking benefits, but as players advance through the Star Chart, they will be able to obtain ones that directly assist the player’s warframe.

Here’s a list of all the Parazon mods available in “Warframe,” as well as where to find them.

Types of Parazon Mods

There are three sorts of Parazon mods: Cipher, Assassin, and Requiem. Cipher mods allow players to hack into various systems and gain benefits such as increased hacking time, higher auto-hack success rate, and more. Meanwhile, Assassin mods grant specific effects when using the Parazon to kill foes.

Requiem modifications are made specifically for tracking down opponents (Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos). To defeat a nemesis, players must use three Requiem mods that correspond to the nemesis’ particular criteria.

Mods for Cipher

Spy missions all around the Star Chart can be used to obtain these mods. The majority of Cipher mods are obtained through Rotation C/Tier 3 awards, however some can also be obtained through enemies and lower-tier mission rewards.

Mods for assassins

The key boss foes in the Star Chart drop Assassin modifications.

Mods for Requiem

Kuva Flood and Kuva Siphon missions are the only ways to get Requiem Mods. The Alerts tab in the Star Chart can be used to show where these maps are. The sorts of Kuva Flood and Siphon missions change on a regular basis, with the latter always including adversaries with a level of 60 or higher.