Where To Get Eyasluna Hand Cannon In ‘Destiny 2’

The “Destiny 2” 30th anniversary update adds a ton of new stuff for gamers to enjoy, including a few iconic weapons from Bungie’s past.

Fortunately for aficionados of the original “Destiny,” the update included the classic Eyasluna legendary hand cannon, which has an improved perk pool and some of the greatest base stats in its class.

Many gamers will be eager to jump back into “Destiny 2” once they learn of Eyasluna’s reappearance, but obtaining this weapon will necessitate some effort. In “Destiny 2,” here’s how you get the Eyasluna. Where can I purchase an Eyasluna? Before grinding for the Eyasluna, players must first purchase the “Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack.” Because the weapon is exclusively available to Anniversary Pack owners, it can only be earned from the new Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

The Eyasluna can only be found in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon’s chests. Players can only get gifts from each chest once per character as of this writing. Community manager dmg04 stated that this was not the intention, and that a hotfix will be released next week to solve the problem.

Continuous grinding for the Eyasluna is difficult until the remedy is released because of this unpleasant flaw. Furthermore, the “Destiny 2” community isn’t known which encounter drops the Eyasluna, despite some players claiming to have gotten the hand cannon from the final fight.

Is the Eyasluna up to par?

On paper, the Eyasluna outperforms practically every other legendary hand cannon in nearly every category. With good Stability and Handling, the gun has a very high aim-assist stat. Its Range, on the other hand, is limited, as it can only go up to 30 meters before suffering damage drop-off.

Eyasluna makes up for its short range by allowing players to roll perks like as High-Caliber Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, Rangefinder, and Kill Clip. It may also be upgraded with Moving Target and the new Perpetual Motion perk, which boosts the gun’s Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed as long as the player is moving.