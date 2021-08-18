Where To Get Exotic Ciphers In ‘Destiny 2′

In “Destiny 2,” an Exotic Cipher is a valuable resource that may be utilized to get vaulted exotic artifacts from the Monument to Lost Lights. Ciphers allow players to choose their own weapon instead of relying on Xur’s weekly inventory or randomized Exotic Engram drops from other sources.

Exotic things are the rarest and most valuable equipment pieces, hence obtaining them is quite tough. Exotic Ciphers don’t help much because they’re difficult to obtain in the first place. Players can, however, focus their efforts on obtaining only one Cipher, which will eliminate the majority of the RNG from the farming process.

Exotic Ciphers can be obtained in a variety of methods in “Destiny 2.”

Season Passes are available.

Players can obtain one Exotic Cipher from each Season Pass if they attain the level linked with that Season Pass. This is the simplest approach to earn a guaranteed Cipher, as simply playing the game will reward players with one at some point.

Use XP boosts whenever they’re available and complete as many tasks as possible from NPCs, such as daily bounties and weekly challenges, to level up the Season Pass as rapidly as possible.

The Xur Quest

Players can obtain an Exotic Cipher by completing a mission given by the unique merchant Xur. Players must finish 21 Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit matches as part of this mission. Any activity that you complete counts toward your quest progress. If players accomplish the material with clanmates or participate in Trials of Osiris matches, they will gain even more advancement.

This quest is updated once a week, providing players with a steady stream of Ciphers that correspond to their Season Pass progress. Keep in mind, though, that only one Exotic Cipher can be active at any given moment. Completing this quest while in possession of a Cipher will not result in a second one being awarded.

The entire world is falling apart.

Ciphers are said to drop infrequently from world activities such as Heroic Public Events and Lost Sectors. Because the chances of a Cipher dropping are so tiny, this method of farming them is unstable. However, this is important noting because players that are out in the open world minding their own business may find themselves with an Exotic Cipher seemingly out of nowhere.