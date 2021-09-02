Where To Get Amakumo Fruits in the ‘Genshin Impact’ Guide.

Some of the game’s most anticipated characters, as well as some new locales to explore, were included in the most recent patch for “Genshin Impact.”

Players of “Genshin Impact” will want to get their hands on the new Amakumo Fruit, which will serve as the Shogun’s major ascension materials, now that the Raiden Shogun has been added to the featured limited-time character banner. To get the Shogun to Level 90, players will need almost 100 of this unique fruit.

Unfortunately, the Amakumo Fruits will not emerge randomly around Inazuma. Before they can obtain these materials, players must first explore one of the new islands. Before they may receive the rest of the Shogun’s ascension ingredients, they must first complete a world quest.

In “Genshin Impact,” here’s a quick guide to where you may collect Amakumo Fruits and the remainder of the Raiden Shogun’s ascension ingredients.

Locations of Amakumo Fruit

Seirai Island is the only place where you may find Amakumo Fruits. Fruit spawn locations can be found all around Seirai’s coastlines, however a huge concentration of fruits can be found on Amakumo Peak, the middle island. Fruits are plentiful around the rim of the central island’s crater, and more can be found across the island’s outer half.

All Amakumo Fruits in Seirai island can now be found on MiHoYo’s official interactive map.

Players can just go to the new island to obtain Amakumo Fruits, however it is highly suggested that they complete the Seirai Stormchasers mission. The quest not only leads players to teleporters, Electroculi, and other interesting locations, but it also unlocks the Thunder Manifestation boss, who drops one of the Raiden Shogun’s additional ascension materials: Storm Beads.

Materials for Raiden Shogun Ascension

If you’re lucky enough to get the Raiden Shogun, you’ll want to have the Seirai Stormchasers quest completed as quickly as possible. Amakumo Fruits spawn only on Seirai Island’s Amakumo Peak, while Storm Beads may only be obtained from the Thunder Manifestation boss.

Vajrada Amethysts and Handguards, both of which may be found on Seirai Island, are the Shogun’s other ascension materials.