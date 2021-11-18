Where to Find the New Vehicles on the Island in ‘Fortnite’ Salvaged Brute Mech

After an almost two-year absence, rogue mechs are making a comeback in Fortnite.

These metallic titans initially appeared in Chapter 1 of Season X, and they were highly panned by the Fortnite community for being far too powerful. Their armored shells could take a lot of punishment, they had rockets and shotguns, and they could even do rocket jumps to get out of dangerous situations.

When these mechs were ultimately removed from the battle royale at the start of Chapter 2, there was a collective sigh of relief, as they caused drastically lopsided battles. Surprisingly, they’ve returned due to popular demand. Obviously, the audience is a bit fickle.

Players can now crowdfund mech stations around the island (for the entire community to utilize) by spending gold bars earned from opening chests and completing punchcards, thanks to the recent Fortnite v18.40 update.

To help, simply locate a donation board on the map and make a donation in whatever amount you can. When the donation goal is met, the appropriate site will be designated as a Brute spawn place for all subsequent matches.

It’s worth noting that these vehicles are now known as “Salvaged” Brute Mechs (stylized as B.R.U.T.E. ), implying that they’ve seen better days. This is because Epic Games decided to weaken the previous models after receiving complaints that they were overly powerful.

Their overshield has been completely gone, and the hull has been stripped down to make dismantling easier than previously, according to the official patch notes.

Location of a ‘Fortnite’ Salvaged Brute Mech

In Fortnite Season 8, you’ll probably hear conflicting tales regarding where to find Salvaged Brute Mechs.

Some claim they can be discovered in certain locations, while others claim they fall out of the sky in seemingly random locales. That was exactly how it worked in Chapter 1 of Season X.

The Salvaged Brute Mechs will spawn in predetermined areas for Chapter 2, Season 8, precisely where the contribution boards have fulfilled their crowdfunding goals.

There is only one board that exists at the time of writing. This is a condensed version of the information.