Where To Find Iron Ore In The ‘New World’

In the early game of “New World,” iron ore is one of the most crucial fundamental crafting ingredients. It’s used to make weapons, armor, and ammunition, all of which are incredibly helpful throughout the game’s first few dozen levels.

This resource is also used in the production of Steel, the next rung in the crafting hierarchy. Given the importance of iron in leveling smithing-related trade abilities, “New World” players will want as much of it as possible.

Iron, on the other hand, can be difficult to mine in the open world due to high demand and the resource’s relative obscurity, which can be confusing to novice players.

Where Can You Look For Iron Veins?

Iron veins appear as groups of black rocks of various sizes dispersed throughout Aeternum’s mountainous regions. Iron veins may normally be found nestled within the many crags and cliffs encountered by players, however some can also be found lying on the hills of select places.

By looking at their map screens, players may see what resources spawn in certain areas. A resource tracker tab on the left of the screen reveals which resources appear in each color-coded map region. The bright yellowish-brown zones that symbolize mountains, hillsides, and highlands are often where metals like iron and silver spawn.

Farming Locations for Iron Ore

There are a few popular routes that can yield players thousands of ore each hour, however these areas are usually overrun with other miners hoping to profit from the abundant iron ore spawns. There are plenty of iron nodes and players in the hilly area between the Watchtower and the mine in Monarch’s Bluff.

Eldergate, in the mountains southwest of Windsward, is an excellent site to begin harvesting iron. Several huge nodes spawn around the little lake at the mountain’s base, and there are a few more nodes just up the hill along the road.

There are numerous iron nodes strewn throughout the hills surrounding Everfall. From the village, travel to the east gate and discover Faith’s Bounty’s yellowish-brown patches of land. Bearclaw Pass, which has even more iron and rawhide, is also a good option.