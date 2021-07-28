Where To Find Hamayumi 4-Star Bow in ‘Genshin Impact’

Inazuma’s coveted four-star bow has finally been discovered in “Genshin Impact,” yet the exact instructions on how to obtain the weapon’s blueprint remain unknown.

The Hamayumi four-star bow was the last weapon found by the “Genshin Impact” community following the 2.0 upgrade. While the rest of the weapon blueprints were discovered fairly early in the game’s first week, the bow blueprint was only recently discovered by one player who shared their discovery on Reddit.

Players in “Genshin Impact” will need to collect Mysterious Conches for an NPC named Takashi who lives on Tatarasuna’s northern shore. After giving Takashi enough conches, Redditor u/roflol432 received the diagram for the Hamayumi bow, but they weren’t sure if surrendering the conches was the only prerequisite for the award.

After providing the NPC three Mysterious Conches, Takashi’s chest can be opened once each day. The Hamayumi blueprint should be available after seven days after opening the chest seven times.

However, the player said that they delivered all of the flower seed bags they acquired from Takashi’s chest to an NPC named Hanayama Kaoru, who can be located just south of Takashi’s location, suggesting that this isn’t the only way to access the diagram.

Kaoru will only appear when players have completed the Tatara Tales quest, which is identical to the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual in terms of length.

Giving Kaoru bags of flower seeds will cause a Common Chest to appear near her. Other Redditors who replied on roflol432’s post noted that this step was unnecessary, and that opening Kaoru’s chest for seven days did not result in the bow diagram being given to them.

Characters who rely on their weapon strikes will benefit from the Hamayumi bow. It increases the damage of Normal and Charged Attacks by a percentage that doubles when the wielder reaches 100 percent Energy.

Characters like Ganyu, Yoimiya, and physical damage Fischl all rely on Normal or Charged Attacks to do damage, but only if they have enough Energy Recharge or can fight casting their Elemental Bursts.