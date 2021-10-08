Where To Find Fae Iron In The ‘New World’ Crafting Guide

Fae Iron, one of the many crafting elements accessible in “New World,” may be one of the game’s more elusive resources. Players who want to make some of Aeternum’s more unique weapons will need Fae Iron to get started, but this material has proven to be difficult to come by so far.

Gathering Fae Iron isn’t as simple as going around the countryside seeking for big stones to bash, as it is with regular iron. Large deposits of Fae Iron do not spawn as frequently. They don’t spawn at all, in fact. Outside of trading posts, they aren’t absolutely impossible to obtain.

Locations of Fae Iron

Fae Iron spawns in the same places as normal iron. Because this rare substance has a slight chance of falling every time an iron vein is mined, players can continue to farm Fae Iron using their standard iron ore mining techniques.

Fae Iron, however, has a terrible drop rate. The fact that there are tons of iron veins distributed throughout the new world’s hilly regions compensates for this.

As long as players keep mining these veins, they’ll get a few kilograms of Fae Iron, but there are a few ways to make the grind more bearable.

Where Can I Get Fae Iron?

Rare ore drop rates can be increased in a number of ways. Cooking food with Mining-related benefits is one of the simplest approaches. Herb-Roasted Potatoes can increase Mining luck by up to 25% for up to 25 minutes. Potatoes, Honey, Cinnamon, and Butter are used in this recipe, which can be prepared as early as Level 5.

Players can also make tools with built-in benefits to boost their chances of obtaining rare minerals while mining. Mining Luck, as well as its Reinforced and Adored variations, increases the chance of finding rare ore per vein by 2-5 percent, which works well with meal buffs.

The Best Iron Mining Locations

There are many different iron ore mining paths to choose from, but choosing one that isn’t continuously farmed by other people is the actual issue. The mountains to the south of Windsward, as well as the hills to the east of Everfall, contain significant amounts of iron.

This interactive map will aid gamers in keeping track of iron spawns over Aeternum.